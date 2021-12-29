Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the share market. BSE Sensex ended 90 points lower to 57,806. NSE Nifty settled at 17,200, down by 22 points. Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.08% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.59%.

The top gainers on the market were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Auto. The top losers in the market were ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Coal India, Tech Mahindra.