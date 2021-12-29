Strong earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes Crete

Crete: A strong earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Crete in Greece on Wednesday. The tremors were also felt in several parts of Egypt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) the depth of the earthquake was at 80 km.

Earlier on Sunday, December 26, two strong earthquakes of 5.2 and 5.4 magnitude struck Crete as well as the islands of Kassos, Karpathos, Rhodes and Santorini in Greece.

Greece and its islands are located along a boundary zone in the eastern Mediterranean, between the African Plate and the Eurasian Plate. And thus, it is one of the most seismically active countries. Greece often hosts large magnitude earth- quakes, whilst a moderate or small magnitude earthquake is felt every 2-3 days on average.