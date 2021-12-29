Tamil Nadu: Omicron tally reaches 45, New Year celebration banned in Chennai

Amid the surge of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Chennai Police have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations in hotels and public areas, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu has currently recorded 45 Omicron cases across the state. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the health minister said that all the people who have been infected with Omicron are asymptomatic and completely vaccinated against Covid-19.

‘The cases of coronavirus are rising in Chennai. 15 thousand RT PCR tests were done in Chennai last week per day but on Tuesday alone 23,000 tests were conducted in Chennai and they will be ramped up in the coming days’, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police has banned New Year’s Eve at resorts, farmhouses, or nightclubs. As per the government’s latest advisory, hotels are permitted to operate until 11 p.m. on December 31.