UAE suspends flights to 8 destinations until further notice

Emirates airline announced that its flights from multiple destinations will be suspended until further notice in Dubai. From December 28, 2021, until further notice, customers originating from the following destinations will not be accepted for travel to or through Dubai:

• Republic of Angola (LAD)

• Republic of Guinea (CKY)

• Republic of Kenya (NBO)

• United Republic of Tanzania (DAR)

• Republic of Uganda (EBB)

• Republic of Ghana (ACC)

• Republic of Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ)

• Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (ADD)

• Zambia (LUN)

• Zimbabwe (HRE)

Emirates on its website warned customers flying from Conakry (CKY) to Dakar (DSS) that they would not be accepted. As far as outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations are concerned, the airline said they will not be affected. The affected customers do not need not contact the Emirates office immediately in order to rebook. If flights resume, customers should contact their travel agent or booking office to arrange alternative travel plans. Customers should simply hold on to their Emirates tickets.

Earlier this month, the UAE announced a suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.