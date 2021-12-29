What is Keratosis pilaris, the disease that Yami Gautam is suffering from

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has lately spoken out about a long-term skin issue called Keratosis Pilaris.

According to reports, the ailment is a common skin problem that that can strike people of all ages. Numerous small, scratchy red or pink spots on the arms, calves, buttocks, and cheeks are characteristic symptoms of the illness. The concealer has been the go-to make-up tool for many people living with these disorders to hide the roughness and pimples on their skin.

Keratosis pilaris is a common skin disorder that affects even healthy people and is considered medically innocuous. On many people, it provides the impression of ‘goosebumps’ or ‘chicken skin’.

Also Read: 5 facts you should know about vitamins and minerals

Cause

The buildup of keratin, a protein that protects the skin from infections and other harmful substances, is the major cause of this illness. The buildup causes obstructions in the hair follicle entrance, resulting in pimples.

Symptoms

The upper arms, thighs, cheeks, and buttocks are commonly affected by this skin ailment, which causes painless small pimples. In bumpy places, the skin is dry and rough. During seasonal changes, the problem worsens, resulting in dry skin.

In October this year, Yami Gautam spoke out about her health and shared many unedited images of herself. The actor described the ailment and stated that she was diagnosed with it as a teenager.

Click here to view the Instagram post of Yami Gautam