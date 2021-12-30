‘5 years in film industry’: Rashmika Mandanna shares heart-felt note on what she learned in these 5 years

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on her special day of completing 5 years of establishing her space in film industry, shared a heart-felt note on the major things that she learned on her career path. Rashmika Mandanna began her journey in the Indian film industry with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016.

On completing five years in cinema, the 25-year-old actor took to Instagram and penned the note in which she talked about the important lessons she learned over the years. ‘It’s been 5 years of me in the film industry.. like woahhhh how did that happen..guys.. couple of things I’ve learned all these years’, she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in 2021, Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in the Tamil film industry with Sulthan. Her films Pogaru and Pushpa: The Rise also released this year. Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with films ‘Mission Majnu’, and ‘Goodbye’.