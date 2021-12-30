Amid Omicron surge, WHO chief scientist gives Covid vaccines a ‘thumbs up’

Vaccines are still proving effective against Covid-19, according to WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who also noted that the disease’s ‘severity has not surged to a new level’ despite the fact that infections are increasing exponentially in many countries due to the Omicron variant. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan also stressed the Omicron variant is affecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated people around the world, and recommended everyone to take Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Swaminathan, evidence about Omicron is still emerging, therefore it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions, but studies are pointing towards a reduction in neutralisation capacity. Omicron is still causing breakthrough infections in persons who got vaccinated and those who have had previous infections, she added.

At a news conference held by the World Health Organization, Swaminathan also discussed the parameters that influence the effectiveness of vaccination against Covid-19. She added that while the effectiveness of the vaccines varies, the majority of the WHO Emergency Use Listing jabs offer very high rates of protection against severe disease and death, at least till the Delta variant.