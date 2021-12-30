Another emirate in UAE announces in-person learning in new school term

Ras Al Khaimah: Crisis and Emergency Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah has announced that all private institutions will follow the in-person learning from the second semester.

Earlier the authorities in Dubai and Sharjah had announced that the schools in the emirates would be returning to in-person classes in the new semester. In Sharjah, staff and students aged over 12 would need to present a negative result of a Covid test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the resumption of classes.

Also Read: Emirate in UAE announces paid parking days

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE authorities announced that classes in educational institutions would go online for the first two weeks of the second semester. Abu Dhabi has announced a shift to online learning for the first two weeks and Dubai has announced that offline learning would continue in schools across the Emirate.