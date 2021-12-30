China urges America to safeguard its space station from satellites

China urged the United States to safeguard the Chinese space station and it’s three crew after the satellites which were fired from Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly collided with the space station.

Following the July 1 and October 21 mishaps, a foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington of neglecting its treaty commitments to guarantee the safety of the Tiangong station’s three-member crew.

In a December 6 protest to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, the government claimed that the Tiangong executed ‘evasive manoeuvres’ to ‘avoid a probable collision’ with Starlink satellites launched by Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

According to the spokesman, Zhao Lijian, the US should ‘take appropriate measures to avoid similar occurrences from happening again.’

Zhao accused the United States of failing to uphold its commitments under a 1967 treaty on the peaceful use of space to guard the safety of astronauts.