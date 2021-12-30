Commodity Market: Gold prices decline again

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal again declined in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped by 0.12% or Rs 56 to Rs 47,783 per 10 gram. Silver plunged 0.30% or Rs 185 to Rs 61,655 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold declined by Rs 25 to Rs 4490. 8 gram gold is trading at Rs 35,920.

In the international market, price of spot gold was firm at $ 1,803.03 per ounce . US gold futures were down 0.1% at $ 1,804.30. Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.1% at $ 22.79 an ounce, platinum edged 0.1% lower to $ 966.71 and palladium fell 0.1% to $ 1,982.17.