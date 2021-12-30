Edward O Wilson, famous biologist known as ‘ant man’, dies at 92

Edward O. Wilson, a pioneering Harvard scientist who proposed the controversial notion that human behaviour like conflict and compassion has a genetic basis and warned against ecosystem degradation, has died. He was 92 years old.

According to a statement on the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation’s website, Wilson was dubbed ‘Darwin’s natural heir,’ and was affectionately known as ‘the ant man’ for his pioneering work as an entomologist. He passed away in Burlington, Massachusetts, on December 26.

‘It’s difficult to overstate Ed’s scientific accomplishments, but his influence reaches to every aspect of society. He was a true visionary with an uncanny capacity to motivate and inspire others.’ In a statement, David J. Prend, chairman of the board of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation, said, ‘He expressed, probably better than anyone, what it means to be human.’