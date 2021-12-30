Emirate in UAE announces paid parking days

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced the paid parking timings. The new timings were announced as the emirate will shift to a three-day weekend from January 1.

According to the authority, all public parking will be a paid service Saturday to Thursday. It will be free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had earlier announced that parking would be a paid service on all days, except Fridays.