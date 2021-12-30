Emirates Airlines suspends flights from 10 destinations

Dubai: Emirates Airlines suspended commercial passenger flights from 10 destinations till further notice. The national air carrier of Dubai updated that passengers affected by this suspension can an hold on to their ticket and when flights resume, they can get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

List of destinations:

– Luanda (Republic of Angola)

– Conakry (Republic of Guinea)

– Nairobi (Republic of Kenya)

– Dar es Salaam (United Republic of Tanzania)

Entebbe (Republic of Uganda)

– Accra (Republic of Ghana)

– Abidjan (Republic of Cote d’Ivoire)

– Addis Ababa (Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia)

– Lusaka (Zambia)

– Harare (Zimbabwe)

Also Read: Dubai unifies all government health insurance systems

Customers originating from Conakry to Dakar will also not be accepted for travel. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations will remain unaffected.