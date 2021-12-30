Mankind Pharma, BDR Pharma launch Merck’s Covid pill under brand name ‘molulife’

Mankind Pharma and BDR Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Merck’s oral Covid-19 antiviral tablet Molnupiravir under the brand name Molulife on Wednesday. Over a dozen Indian companies have officially indicated that they will manufacture the pill, the patent for which was freed for low- and middle-income nations by an American pharmaceutical company under the UN Medicines Patent Pool.

Molnupiravir was approved by India’s drugs controller general, VG Somani, on Tuesday for restricted emergency use in the country to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

By introducing errors in the virus’s genetic code, the drug prevents the Covid-19-causing Sars-CoV-2 virus from replicating. It needs to be administered early in the infection cycle.