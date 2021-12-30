Objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi: Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj arrested

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Raipur Police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi at ‘Dharam Sansad’. A case is registered against him and FIR was filed at the Tikrapara Police Station under Section 294 and Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. The seven-member team of Raipur Police arrested the accused in Khajuraho at around 4 am in the morning.

‘Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused’, said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal. Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent in search of Kalicharan to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pune police registered a case against Kalicharan Maharaj and others for allegedly making provocative speeches during a programme in Pune. There were reportedly 20 spiritual leaders who gathered for the Dharma Sansad in Raipur. Demands of Hindu Rashtra were raised and Hindus were asked to arm themselves and stay prepared to defend them, if the need arrives. Sant Kalicharan, who hails from Maharashtra, blamed Gandhi for dividing India. He also thanked Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi, after which an uproar took place at the Dharma Sansad. According to Police officials, his speech also included statements to create hatred among different communities in the society.