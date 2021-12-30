Reserve Bank of India extends periodic KYC deadline

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), extended the deadline for periodic KYC updates. The deadline has been extended till March 31. The deadline was due to end on December 31.

The apex bank in the country took this decision after keeping in view the rising Covid-19 cases in India and Omicron uncertainties. It also instructed all banks in the country not to take restrictive action against customers till March 31.

RBI had relaxed the rules first in May last year due to the pandemic and had said banking services should not be restricted just because the KYC documents have not been updated by the customer.