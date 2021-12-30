Sikh body demands 4 seats for the community in J&K assembly

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee demanded four seats for their community in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday. ‘Despite our meeting with the Delimitation Commission headed by Rtd. Justice Ranjana Desal, no reservation whatsoever has been earmarked for the Sikhs even though we demanded for the same in the meeting, and it was also mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the Commission,’ APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said on Wednesday.

Raina also argues that the commission’s ‘cold-shouldered approach’ means that basic rights will not be extended to the Sikh minority in Jammu and Kashmir in the next delimitation of assembly segments. ‘We demand reservation of four seats for Sikhs in the J & K assembly’, he added. All previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the APSCC chairman, have ‘deliberately ignored’ the community’s basic issues. The APSCC chairman also alleges that, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Sikhs’ historical contributions’ to the country, he has never bothered to understand the challenges faced by the minority. Sikhs are ‘openly discriminated’ in various government orders and packages, while other minorities receive exclusive and secret job packages for their youth, Raina added.