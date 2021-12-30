Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the stock market. BSE Sensex slipped 12.17 points to end at 57, 794.32. NSE Nifty declined 9.65 points to 17,203.95. Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 0.37% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.24%.

The Nifty IT index gained 1% and the pharma index added 0.44%. The IT index has gained for a fifth straight week and is up over 60 per cent, so far this year.

Also Read: Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel.