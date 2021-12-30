Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12X in India soon: Know the specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi had launched its latest smartphone Xiaomi 12X in China. The 5G smartphone will be launched in India soon.

Xiaomi 12X features the Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi 12X will be available in three colour variants at launch — Blue, Grey, and Purple. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging at 67W.

Also Read: ‘Allow cinema halls to operate’: Karan Johar appeals to Delhi Govt

It also features a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. It also has a 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.