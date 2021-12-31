11 soldiers killed, 17 injured in Houthi strike

Sanaa: At least 11 Yemeni soldiers were killed and 17 others injured in missile attack by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran launched missile targeting a military base in the southern province of Shabwa.

On Tuesday night, two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis landed inside Ataq airport in the provincial capital of Shabwa, shortly after the Giants Brigades took charge of the airport from local military units.

Meanwhile, the Arab Coalition Forces led by Saudi Arabia claimed that it had carried out 22 air raids in support of government troops in the central province of Marib over the past 24 hours. The Coalition forces claimed that 150 rebels were killed and 15 military vehicles were destroyed in the air strikes.