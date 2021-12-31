Govt decides to set up 1,140 pole-mounted charging stations for e-autos across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a meeting held between ministers of electricity and transport departments, the Kerala government decided to open an extensive network of charging stations for e-autos. The government is planning to set up 1,140 pole-mounted charging stations across the state.

According to the decision, at least five pole-mounted charging stations will be opened in each assembly constituency. In assembly constituency which comes under corporation limits, the number of pole-mounted charging stations installed will be 15. It has been decided to appoint the Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) as the nodal agency to disburse the 25 percent subsidy offered by the transport department to private enterprisers who take up the installation of charging stations.

It has also been decided in the meeting to complete the installation of 26 electric vehicle charging stations by KSEB by February 2022.