Kia Motors to launch Carens in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Korean automobile company, Kia Motors has announced that it will launch its latest Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV), Kia Carens in India. The bookings for the MPV will commence from January 14, 2022. India will be the first country to get this MPV before any other market in the world.

Kia Carens is the fourth passenger car from the South Korean brand in India after the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. Kia Carens MPV is the first three-row model from the brand in India and it will be built locally in India at Kia’s plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantpur.

The MPV comes with sporty alloy wheels, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicator integrated wing mirrors, side sills and black cladding, delta-shaped wraparound LED taillights connected by a wide reflector, chunky bumper with black cladding, chrome trim and a sculpted tailgate. It also has a digital instrument cluster, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features, a dual-tone colour theme, leather seats etc.

The safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, HAC, VSM, DBC, BAS, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS and rear parking sensors. As per reports, the MPV will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to DCT and six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, respectively. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15 to 18 lakhs.