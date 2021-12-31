Sabarimala temple reopens for Makaravilakku; Witnesses huge rush

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Ayappa temple has reopened for the Makaravilakku festival on Friday. ‘Heavy rush was witnessed today in Sabarimala today due to the festival’, the Sabarimala Temple’s Devaswam board representative said. As per temple sources, the temple had opened yesterday evening and the devotees are allowed to visit the sanctum from today.

Earlier, the Sabarimala temple was closed after the Mandala pooja on 26 December 2021. It will close on January 19 after the Makaravilakku festival. The traditional Erumeli to Sabarimala forest path through Karimala has been reopened for pilgrims from today morning. Pilgrims are allowed in batches to go through the forest path in which they have to pass through Periyar Tiger Reserve for about 18 kilometres.