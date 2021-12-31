State government announces new restrictions

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced a new set of restrictions in the state. The new restrictions will remain in force till January 31,2022. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the following restrictions after a review meeting on the Covid situation. The decision was taken as the state is witnessing a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

As per the new guidelines, there won’t be any direct classes for standards 1-8 till January 10. Also, playschools and kindergarten sections will remain closed. Classes for standards 9-12, colleges and ITIs will be held in compliance with Standard Operating Procedures.

Dine-in services at restaurants, hotels, bakeries and amusement parks should be restricted to 50% of the capacity. The 50% cap will also apply to textile showrooms, jewelry shops, gyms and yoga centers, multiplex/cinema theatres, beauty spas and salons, and indoor games.

Metro rail services can operate only with 50% seating capacity, while only seated passengers will be allowed in government bus services. Participants in weddings should be restricted to 100 while only 50 persons would be allowed in funerals.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,155 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.