Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty edge higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on the last session of calendar year, 2021. Gains in the shares of Reliance Industries, Titan Company has supported the upward rally of the equity indices.

BSE Sensex was up by 459.50 points or 0.80% at 58,253.82. NSE Nifty was up by 150 points or 0.87% at 17,354. The broader market breadth of BSE was positive as 2335 shares have advanced, 947 shares declined and 90 shares remain unchanged. Nifty Midcap 100 index surged by 0.82% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1.04%.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Hindalco, Titan Company, Ultratech Cement, Shree Cement, BPCL and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were NTPC, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Powergrid and Infosys.