Updated fuel prices for the month of January announced

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of January. The price of super grade petrol, premium petrol and diesel will remain unchanged in the coming month. Premium petrol will cost QR 2, super grade petrol is priced at QR 2.10 and diesel at QR 2.05.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.