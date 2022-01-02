Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘Green List’ of countries

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi. The newly announced list will come into effect from January 3. It includes 71 countries.

All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi from the ‘Green List’ destinationswill be exempted from the mandatory quarantine measures . They must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 48 hours before their departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers must take another PCR test on day 6. Unvaccinated travellers arriving from ‘Green List’ countries must take a PCR test on days 6 and 9 .

Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, Russia, Lebanon and the United Kingdom have been removed from the earlier list while Algeria, Morocco, Seychelles and Tunisia have been added.

Below is the updated ‘Green List’:

Albania

Algeria

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burma

Cambodia

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Netherlands

Morocco

Norway

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Seychelles

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tunisia

Yemen

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United States of America

Uzbekistan