California beaches closed due to massive sewage spill

Officials from California city reported a large sewage discharge in the city of Long Beach, which prompted all swimming areas at adjacent beaches on Friday to shut down.

According to thew local press release from the City of Long Beach, between 2 million and 4 million gallons (7.6 million to 15 million litres) of raw sewage seeped into the Dominguez Channel, which drains into the Los Angeles port.

According to the announcement, the leakage happened in Carson and was caused by the breakdown of a 48-inch sewer main line.

Long Beach city water quality teams are testing the levels of contaminants in the affected region, which is a 7-miles long (11 kilometres) series of beaches.