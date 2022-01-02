Change WhatsApp number without losing chat history

Mumbai: Popular social media messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a feature to switch phone numbers without losing chat history. The feature is accessible on both Android and iOS.

The feature only works while the new number is in use as the user will be needed to submit a one-time password. The SIM card must be enabled and connected to a network.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

To see what number is verified in WhatsApp, go to Menu Button > Settings> Tap on your profile photo. Now follow these steps to change your WhatsApp number without losing your data on the same phone:

Open WhatsApp.

Go to Menu.

Tap on Settings.

Next tap on Account.

Select Change Number

Enter your old phone number in the top box.

Enter your new phone number in the bottom box.

Tap Done at the top of the screen.

You will be prompted to verify your new phone number.

A new message will appear, effectively confirming your choice. Users will be prompted if they wish to alert their contacts about the change at this point. Users can select from the following options: All contacts, contacts I have, and Custom. Contacts’ WhatsApp contact information will be updated when they click on the notification.

When the process is complete, WhatsApp will restart and request an OTP from the new registered number. All chats will remain the same, but your phone number will be different.