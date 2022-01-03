Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal edged lower marginally in the commodity market. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 40,060 per 10-gram, down Rs 51, as against the previous close of Rs 48,099. Silver March futures were trading at Rs 62,391 per kg, down Rs 269 or 0.4%.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold slipped down by Rs 160 to Rs 36,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4525, down by Rs 20.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1830.09 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.1% to $ 1,830.30. Among other precious metals, silver shed 0.2% to $ 23.23 an ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $ 970.27, and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,903.39.