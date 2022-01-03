European Union flag removed from Arc de Triomphe

After an uproar from far-right and right-wing leaders, a giant European Union flag was placed to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Friday to commemorate the start of France’s six-month presidency of the bloc.

Clement Beaune, the junior European Affairs Minister, said the flag had been taken down as planned after being left up for ‘a few days’ on Friday.

‘The flag was supposed to be brought down this Sunday, but we hadn’t set a certain time,’ Beaune told France Inter radio.

A far-right leader Marine Le Pen indicated on Saturday that she will appeal to France’s Council of State, to have the European Union flag removed.