Houthi rebels hijack UAE-flagged cargo ship

Sanaa: The Houthi rebels of Yemen hijacked a UAE-flagged cargo vessel off the western Yemeni port of Hodeidah. The cargo ship named RWABEE was carrying hospital equipment and was going to Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

The military spokesman of Houthi rebels, Yahya Sarea, confirmed seizure of the ship. He accused that it was carrying military equipment and engaged in ‘hostile acts’ targeting the security and stability of the Yemeni people. He added that the vessel had been taken to the Houthi-controlled port of Salif, north of Hodeidah.

Saudi Arabia led Arab Coalition alleged that the rebels supported by Iran is attacking shipping in the Red Sea, the busiest maritime lanes leading to the Suez Canal. Earlier in 2019, the rebels seized a Saudi-flagged ship and two South Korean vessels.