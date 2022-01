On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pledged vengeance for the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States two years ago until former US President Donald Trump is brought to justice.

Iran and its Iraqi allies have been conducting ceremonies to honour Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force, the elite Revolutionary Guards’ overseas arm.

On Jan. 3, 2020, he was killed in Iraq in a drone strike ordered by then-President of the United States, Donald Trump.