Russia bombs rebel-held Idlib in Syria : Witnesses

Eye witnesses and rebel sources revealed that Russian jets struck down on the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Sunday, marking a new year flare-up for the last opposition-held bastion.

Fighter planes flying at high altitude believed to be Russian Sukhoi jets, dropped bombs on multiple towns and a vital water pumping station, servicing in the overcrowded metropolis of Idlib, which has a population of over a million people.

The city’s water utility service was shut down as a result of the bombings, a local official reported.