US Defense Secretary tests positive for Covid-19

New York: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for Covid-19. He is under home quarantine for five days as his symptoms are mild. Lloyd Austin is fully vaccinated and had also taken a booster dose.

Lloyd Austin said that he will attend meetings virtually when possible and would retain all authorities in running the Defense Department and overseeing military activities around the world.

Austin is the latest top US official to contract Covid-19. Earlier several members of Congress had contracted the infection. Earlier in October, US President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, U.S. reported 346,869 new coronavirus cases. The death toll from Covid-19 rose by to 828,562, as 377 death were reported in the last 24 hours.