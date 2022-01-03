Veteran Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez retires from international cricket

Lahore: Veteran Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. He retired from the Test cricket in 2018. The legendary cricketer said that he will continue to play the T20 format in Pakistan Super League.

Mohammad Hafeez debuted in 2003 in a match against Zimbabwe. represented Pakistan in 392 international matches. He had scored 12,789 runs and took 253 wickets. He has played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is for Pakistan including three ICC ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups. His last match was Pakistan’s defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final last November.

He had won 32 Player-of-the-Match awards, the fourth-highest among Pakistan players in all international cricket, with only Shahid Afridi (43), Wasim Akram (39) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (33) placed ahead of him. He also won 9 Player-of-the-Series awards, which made him joint-second in the all-time list with Imran Khan, Inzamam and Waqar Younis.