Yamaha to launch FZS-Fi Dlx in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of its new series of motorcycles. The company will launch FZS-Fi model range, which includes the FZS-Fi Dlx model.

The bike powered by a 149cc air-cooled single cylinder petrol engine which produces 12.4 hp of power and 13.3 Nm of torques. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gear box. It also features Yamaha’s Bluetooth-enabled console, which enables functions such as answer back, e-lock, locate my bike, hazard, etc.

Also Read: Union government extends deadline to submit life certificate for pensioners

The FZS-Fi Dlx is priced at Rs 1,18,900 and FZs-Fi is at Rs 115,900. The bike is offered in three colour options Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray.