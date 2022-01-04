Emirates Airline updates PCR test rules for passengers from India

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced revised RT-PCR test rules for passengers coming from some countries. The countries included in the list are Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan, United Kingdom, Vietnam and Zambia. Passengers coming from these countries must present a negative Covid-19 PCR result with a validity of 48 hours. This also includes passengers transiting through Dubai airports.

Also, all passengers travelling on Emirates from Lebanon to Dubai must carry a negative PCR test with a QR code from an approved facility within 48 hours of departure.

The national air carrier of Dubai has announced that the entry restrictions imposed on passengers from Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe countries will remain in force. As per the air carrier, only employees of official missions between UAE and the aforesaid countries, UAE nationals, first-degree relative(s) and their domestic/house workers/helpers and UAE golden visa holders will be allowed to fly to Dubai from these countries.

Passengers coming from more than 50 countries must take another Covid-19 test upon arrival at Dubai airports. This includes passengers travelling from Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, India, Iran, Iraq and Ivory Coast.

The other countries are Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Rwanda, Russia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Somaliland, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe.