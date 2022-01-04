Covid-19: Chhattisgarh announces new restrictions

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government has announced new restrictions in the state to contain the spread of Covid-19. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed all the collectors and superintendents of police to take every possible measure to strictly implement coronavirus prevention guideline.

As per the guidelines, all schools, anganwadi centers, libraries, swimming pools and similar public places will be closed. All kinds of processions, rallies, public gatherings, social, cultural, religious and sports events are also banned in the state.

The government also made RT-PCR test mandatory at all airports in the state. People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines will have to submit RT-PCR negative report taken within 72 hours from the date of travel.