Covid-19: Civic authority tightens rules for sealing of buildings

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines for sealing buildings in Mumbai. The new stricter rules were released as the daily number of Covid-19 cases surged in the city. The new guidelines will come into effect from January 4.

According to the new guidelines, the whole building or a wing will be sealed if over 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has Covid-19 patients. BMC also said that patient and contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquettes while in-home quarantine.

High-risk contacts must stay in home quarantine for 7 days and PCR tests will be carried out on fifth to seventh day or immediately if they turn symptomatic. Building managing committees must ensure supplies of food, medicines and essentials to the families in quarantine.

BMC informed that the de-sealing decision of the building/wing could be taken at the respective ward level.