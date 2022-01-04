DDMA imposes weekend curfew, work from home for government employees

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) imposed weekend curfew in the national capital. Only essential movement will be allowed during the curfew.

The DDMA also instructed all government employees to shift to work from home (WFH). Employees working in the essential and emergency services are exempted from WFH. Private offices will be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity. Buses and metro will function at 100% capacity.

The decisions were taken as the national capital reported a surge in the daily number of Covid-19 cases.

Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate surged to 6.46%. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms, the CM informed on Twitter. He has requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.