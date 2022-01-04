Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests Covid positive.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested Covid-19 positive. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader announced this through his social media handle. He has mild symptoms and is under home isolation. In April last year, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid-19.

‘I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested’, tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal had undertaken many trips to Uttarakhand and Punjab to campaign for his party. Yesterday he attended ‘Nav Parivartan Yatra’ organized by AAP at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, Delhi is witnessing a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases. The national capital reported 4,099 cases on Monday. It is the highest single-day rise after May 18. The new cases have pushed up the overall infection tally to 14,58,220. Delhi has, so far, detected 351 Omicron cases, of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital.