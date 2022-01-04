Eating too many figs may result in health problems

Figs or Anjeer cannot boast of a great taste, but is a warehouse of health advantages. Figs are eaten mainly during the cold winter days and they keep the body warm and boost immunity. Excessive consumption of figs, on the other hand, might create health issues.

Excessive consumption of figs can have a variety of negative consequences.

Bleeding

Some people may have bleeding as a result of eating too many figs. Intrinsic heat of figs can result in retinal bleeding. Additionally, it may cause excessive bleeding during menstruation in women.

Flatulence

Excessive consumption of figs can produce gas and flatulence. Figs are high in fibre, which can cause indigestion and constipation if consumed in excess.

Damage to intestines

Excessive fig consumption can harm the intestines and liver. Large amounts of figs, as well as their seeds, consumed on a regular basis, may induce bloating and upset stomach. This, in turn, puts strain on the intestines and liver.

Furthermore eating figs in excess may lead to calcium shortage in the body. Figs have a large amount of oxalate, which absorbs the calcium in the body.