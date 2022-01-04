German foreign minister visits Washington on Wednesday to discuss Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will fly to Washington on Wednesday to discuss issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the US counterparts, Antony Blinken and other legislators, the ministry informed.

Future communication with Russia, climate change, foreign policy and strengthening democracies will be discussed during Baerbock’s first official visit to the United States, a German spokeswoman stated.

Foreign policy adviser to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Russian and French counterparts this week, according to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit.