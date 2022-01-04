India’s export grew by 37%

Mumbai: The data released by the Union Commerce Ministry revealed that the country’s export figures grew by 37%- to $37.29 billion in the last month. This is the highest-ever monthly figure.

In December 2021, exports of engineering goods grew by 37.27% to $ 9.7 billion, followed by petroleum products (140% to $ 5.6 billion), gems and jewellery (15.8% to $ 2.98 billion), chemicals (26% to $ 2.64 billion) and readymade garments (22% to $ 1.46 billion).

Imports in December too surged by 38% to $ 59.27 billion. This is due to increase in oil imports, which soared 65.17% to $ 15.9 billion. Gold imports surged by 4.5% to $4.69 billion. The trade deficit of the country widened to $ 21.99 billion.

Exports in December 2020 stood at $ 27.22 billion, while imports aggregated to $ 42.93 billion. Trade deficit was at $ 15.72 billion.

As per the data, during April-December 2021-22 exports surged by 48.85% to $ 299.74 billion and imports increased by 69.27% to $ 443.71 billion. The trade deficit was $ 143.97 billion.