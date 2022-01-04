Japan promises booster shots and new measures against new Covid strand

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, pledged on Tuesday to speed up coronavirus vaccination booster doses, secure imported supplies of medications to treat COVID-19 and rearrange medical facilities to deal with the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Kishida, who took office in October, said that he began enforcing tough border controls in November to give himself more time to make such preparations. With the exception of returning residents and Japanese nationals, Japan has effectively shut off incoming travel.

The focus of the response to the contagious omicron form will now turn to domestic measures, such as expanding access to free coronavirus diagnostics, while border controls will remain in place, he said.