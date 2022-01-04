Netherlands reopens schools despite high rates of Covid cases

Despite high rates of daily coronavirus infections, the Netherlands will reopen primary and secondary schools on January 10 after being under a stringent COVID-19 lockdown for the past two weeks, the government informed on Monday.

Hospital admissions have decreased significantly since the country went into lockdown in December, with schools closing a week earlier than scheduled for the winter holidays, the administration stated.

At a press conference, Education Minister Arie Slob remarked, ;This is wonderful news for students, and it’s crucial for their development and mental well-being that they can go to school.’

Vocational schools and universities will not reopen until at least January 17, but will offer online classes until then.