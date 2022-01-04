Schools in this district remain shut till January 30

Pune: The district administration in Pune has ordered to close schools for Classes 1 to 8 till January 30. Online classes will continue. The decision was taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the district. Pune district comprises Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area and Pune rural.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that schools for Classes 1 to 9 and 11 will remain shut in Mumbai till January 31.

Pune city on Tuesday recorded 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,12,689.