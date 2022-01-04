‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ earns Rs 200 crore in India

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home achieved the Rs. 200 crore India Nett (all versions) mark on its 18th day at the box office. Only two Hollywood films, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, both produced by Marvel and starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, have been able to duplicate this accomplishment in Indian history. Despite the danger of the Omicron variant, the film is on its way to a worldwide gross of $1.5 billion. It is a real blockbuster since it was able to not only survive but also triumph against the opposition from Pushpa and 83. The success of this film at the box office proves that films do not require large promotional campaigns and may succeed even without them.

Marvel has become the most sought-after and well-known entertainment brand on the planet. Their uncanny ability to link disparate superhero films has paid off handsomely, as every viewer is eager to see the latest film and keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s storyline. The success of Spider-Man: No Way Home is unsurprising given the popularity of Spider-Man films in India. It is India’s most popular superhero brand, and the reaction has been encouraging, especially with the Covid-19 threat and intense competition from local releases.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise is vying for the title of highest-grossing Indian film in 2021. The following are the day-by-day nett all India collections (all versions) of Spider-Man: No Way Home:-

Day 1 – 32.75cr

Day 2 – 20cr

Day 3 – 26.25cr

Day 4 – 29cr

Day 5 – 12.25cr

Day 6 – 10.50cr

Day 7 – 8.50cr

Day 8 – 8.5cr

Day 9 – 6.75cr

Day 10 – 10cr

Day 11 – 10cr

Day 12 – 4.50cr

Day 13 – 3.75cr

Day 14 – 3.50cr

Day 15 – 3cr

Day 16 – 3cr

Day 17 – 5cr

Day 18 – 4.75cr

Total: 202cr+ all versions