State government reimposes night curfew, orders closure of schools, colleges

Panaji: The Goa government decided to reimpose night curfew in the state. The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 6 am every day. The government also ordered to close schools and colleges till January 26. The decisions were taken in a meeting of Covid-19 Task Force chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Goa reported 631 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The test positivity rate surged to 26.43%. The overall caseload in the state mounted to 1,82,201. The state also reported 4 cases of Omicron on Monday taking the tally to 5. The death toll remained unchanged at 3,523 and recoveries climbed to 1,76,438 as 62 people were discharged on Monday.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests Covid positive.

Earlier in the day, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said 66 of over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to Goa from Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus.